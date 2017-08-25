|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, August 25, 2017
Indian 'godman' convicted of rape, sparking deadly protests
Updated 3.55pm. At least 14 people have been killed in violent protests in India which kicked off after a self-styled "godman" was found guilty of raping two women, angering thousands of his supporters who said he was innocent. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the head of a social welfare and spiritual....
timesofmalta 4:21:00 PM CEST
