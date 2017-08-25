Main Menu

Indian 'godman' convicted of rape, sparking deadly protests

Updated 3.55pm. At least 14 people have been killed in violent protests in India which kicked off after a self-styled "godman" was found guilty of raping two women, angering thousands of his supporters who said he was innocent. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the head of a social welfare and spiritual....

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
India (54)

Help about this topicPlaces

Sirsa(IN)

Chandigarh(IN)

New Delhi(IN)

Rajasthan(IN)

Delhi(IN)

Faridabad(IN)

Ganganagar(IN)

Ambala(IN)

Gurgaon(IN)

Jaipur(IN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Atal Behari Vajpayee (1)

Sacha Sauda (20)

Ram Rahim (16)

Ram Rahim Singh (8)

Gurmeet Ram Rahim (4)

Ranjit Singh (3)

Ram Chander Chattrapati (3)

Penal Code (2)

Gobind Singh (2)

Brahmachari Vipasana (2)

Manohar Lal (1)

Besides Vipasana (1)

Singh Luthra (1)

Jasmeet Insan (1)

Ram Rahim Verdict (1)

Leela Samson (1)

Malkit Singh (1)

Ram Niwas (1)

Kohal Dev Sharma (1)

Satnam Singh (1)

Poora Sach (1)

Kamlesh Kumar (1)

Anand Vihar (1)

Eighteen Sadhvis (1)

Charanpreet Insan (1)

Gurusar Modia (1)

One Sadhvi (1)

Hansraj Chauhan (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

High Court (4)

Centraal Bureau (1)

Facebook (1)

Independence Day (1)

