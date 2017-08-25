Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, August 25, 2017

Navy Identifies Second Victim of USS John S. McCain Crash

(SINGAPORE) — A second victim of the collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker near Singapore was identified by the Navy on Friday. The 7th Fleet said Navy and Marine Corps divers recovered and identified remains of 26-year-old Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon on Thursday night.

time 5:13:00 PM CEST

Promoting Singapore through the years

business-times 12:09:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Cherry Hill (1)

New Jersey (1)

Kenneth Aaron (1)

Pacific Fleet (1)

John S. McCain (1)

Joseph Aucoin (1)

Promotion Board (1)

Dustin Louis Doyon (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Singapore Tourism Board (1)

Marine Corps (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

MaritimeSafetyWorld

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.