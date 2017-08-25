|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis
Friday, August 25, 2017
Navy Identifies Second Victim of USS John S. McCain Crash
(SINGAPORE) — A second victim of the collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker near Singapore was identified by the Navy on Friday. The 7th Fleet said Navy and Marine Corps divers recovered and identified remains of 26-year-old Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon on Thursday night.
time 5:13:00 PM CEST
