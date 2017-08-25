|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, August 25, 2017
|
|
Aug 25, 2017 7:30AM EDTpublished: Aug 25, 2017 7:30AM EDT
|
Taiwan's China-friendly former president, Ma Ying-jeou, has been found not guilty of leaking classified information concerning a senior opposition legislator. Taipei District Court spokesman Liao Chien-yu said Friday the court found the charges against Ma either lacked evidence or that his actions were legal.
theglobeandmail 1:41:00 PM CEST
|
|
|