Friday, August 25, 2017

Taiwan's China-friendly former president, Ma Ying-jeou, has been found not guilty of leaking classified information concerning a senior opposition legislator. Taipei District Court spokesman Liao Chien-yu said Friday the court found the charges against Ma either lacked evidence or that his actions were legal.

Eying next generation of patriots, Beijing propaganda tries a new look

