Friday, August 25, 2017
Hurricane Harvey barrels towards Texas as mandatory evacuations ordered
Hurricane Harvey to hit central Texas late Friday / early Saturday; Mandatory evacuations ordered of at least two cities; Could be most powerful storm to hit US mainland since 2005; Hundreds of miles of coastline in Texas and Louisiana in path; President Donald Trump warns: 'Plan ahead' H urricane....
telegraph 5:58:00 AM CEST
