Friday, August 25, 2017

&#39;Where is my name?&#39; Afghan women seek right to identity

Kabul (AFP) - A social media campaign demanding that Afghan men refer to their wives by their own name in public is gaining traction in the deeply patriarchal country. It is common in Afghanistan for women to be known only as the "wife of" or "daughter of" someone. Often their names are omitted from wedding invites and even gravestones.

news-yahoo 12:52:00 PM CEST

New Zealand to increase military personnel in Afghanistan by three

reuters 2:58:00 AM CEST

