|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, August 25, 2017
|
|
Right to Privacy Verdict: Centre backs judgement, but said opposite in Supreme court
|
Even as the Centre on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict, claiming the judgement vindicated its stand, in its order the bench pointed out a number of instances when the Centre and some states opposed the inclusion of right to privacy as a fundamental right during the hearing of the case, Indian Express said.
financialexpress 6:38:00 AM CEST
|
|
|