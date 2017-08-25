Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, August 25, 2017

Right to Privacy Verdict: Centre backs judgement, but said opposite in Supreme court

Even as the Centre on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict, claiming the judgement vindicated its stand, in its order the bench pointed out a number of instances when the Centre and some states opposed the inclusion of right to privacy as a fundamental right during the hearing of the case, Indian Express said.

financialexpress 6:38:00 AM CEST

Right to privacy fundamental but not absolute: Supreme Court of India

zdnet 6:31:00 AM CEST

Right to privacy judgment finally consigns the Emergency to the past

expressindia 5:44:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
India (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Jabalpur(IN)

Delhi(IN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Narendra Modi (1)

Naz Foundation (1)

Bezwada Wilson (1)

Aruna Roy (1)

Tushar Mehta (1)

Nikhil Dey (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Supreme Court (7)

Microsoft (2)

High Court (2)

Indian Express (2)

National Democratic Alliance (1)

United Progressive Alliance (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.