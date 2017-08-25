|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, August 25, 2017
|
|
Japan says to impose additional sanctions against North Korea
|
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will impose additional sanctions against North Korea following the reclusive country’s repeated missile launches and unresolved abduction issue, its top government spokesman said on Friday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters that Japan would freeze the....
euronews-en 5:29:00 AM CEST
|
|
|