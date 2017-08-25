|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, August 25, 2017
|
|
ISIS video praises Barcelona attack, threatens Spain
|
ISIS has praised last week’s van attack in Barcelona, which left 13 people dead, and called for more attacks in Spain. In a propaganda video released by the SITE Intelligence Group on Wednesday, an ISIS member describes the Barcelona perpetrators as “our brothers,” while another threatens “Spanish....
cyprusweekly 5:17:00 AM CEST
|
|
|