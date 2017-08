Taylor Swift finally drops new music as rebrand... Taylor Swift has unveiled her fiery new single Look What You Made Me Do. Taylor Swift has unveiled her fiery new single Look What You Made Me Do, in which she declares the “old Taylor is dead” while seemingly taking aim at the likes of Kanye West and Katy Perry. The 27-year-old US pop star dropped the song – the first from her forthcoming new album Reputation – after.... belfasttelegraph 11:58:00 AM CEST The Internet Has Erupted With Hot Takes on Taylor Swift’s Song ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ time 7:09:00 AM CEST