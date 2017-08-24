Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, August 24, 2017

IS asks Hezbollah, Syrian Army for withdrawal from...

BEIRUT: Islamic State has asked the Syrian Army and its ally Hezbollah to let it withdraw from Syria's border with Lebanon to the eastern province of Deir al-Zor, an official in the pro-Assad military alliance said on Thursday. Syrian government forces and their Lebanese ally, Iranian-backed....

thepeninsulaqatar 2:17:00 PM CEST

Hezbollah says seized much of ISIS enclave on Syrian side of Lebanon border

jpost 9:03:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Syrian Arab Republic (18)

Flag
Lebanon (8)

Help about this topicPlaces

Bayrūt(LB)

Help about this topicRelated People

Bashar Assad (1)

Hassan Nasrallah (1)

Deir al-Zor (2)

Northeastern Lebanon (1)

Ras Baalbek (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Islamic State (9)

Hezbollah (8)

Al-Nusra Front (3)

Help about this topicAlerts

Migration

TerroristAttack

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.