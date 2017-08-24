|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
Thursday, August 24, 2017
IS asks Hezbollah, Syrian Army for withdrawal from...
BEIRUT: Islamic State has asked the Syrian Army and its ally Hezbollah to let it withdraw from Syria's border with Lebanon to the eastern province of Deir al-Zor, an official in the pro-Assad military alliance said on Thursday. Syrian government forces and their Lebanese ally, Iranian-backed....
thepeninsulaqatar 2:17:00 PM CEST
