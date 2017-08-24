Main Menu

Mysterious signs urging unity appear in Thai capital on eve of Yingluck verdict

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Dozens of big signs with the message "no disunity, no fracture" appeared in the Thai capital on Thursday, a day before a much-anticipated court ruling in a case against ousted, former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra. Police said they had no idea who put up the signs or why,....

Yingluck asks fans not to go to the court on judgement day

Thailand (9)

Bangkok(TH)

Yingluck Shinawatra (2)

Thaksin Shinawatra (1)

Panurat Lakboon (1)

Supreme Court (2)

Facebook (2)

The Nation (1)

United Front (1)

