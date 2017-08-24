Main Menu

Thursday, August 24, 2017

Active shooter reported in Charleston, South Carolina -police

(Reuters) - Police in Charleston, South Carolina, said they were investigating an active shooter situation on Thursday and told residents to avoid the area. A section of King Street, in the city's central commercial district, was blocked to cars and pedestrians because of the situation, Charleston....

news-yahoo 7:39:00 PM CEST

LIVE! Hostage situation at Charleston; not a terror attack, says mayor

rediff 9:38:00 PM CEST

