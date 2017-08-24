|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, August 24, 2017
|
|
Japan military holds live fire drills at Mt. Fuji
|
GOTEMBA, Japan: Japan’s military began three days of live-fire drills near Mount Fuji Thursday, an annual exercise that comes as regional tensions have flared following a war of words between the US and North Korea. Around 2,400 soldiers, as well as tanks, field guns and helicopters were deployed at....
manilatimes 1:41:00 PM CEST
|
|
|