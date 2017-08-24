Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, August 24, 2017

Japan military holds live fire drills at Mt. Fuji

GOTEMBA, Japan: Japan’s military began three days of live-fire drills near Mount Fuji Thursday, an annual exercise that comes as regional tensions have flared following a war of words between the US and North Korea. Around 2,400 soldiers, as well as tanks, field guns and helicopters were deployed at....

manilatimes 1:41:00 PM CEST

Japan military holds live fire drills near Mount Fuji; see pics

financialexpress 11:07:00 AM CEST

GSDF conducts annual live fire drills near Mount Fuji

japantimes 4:06:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Japan (38)

Flag
Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of (6)

Help about this topicPlaces

Tokyo(JP)

NKorea(KP)

Help about this topicRelated People

Kim Jong Il (1)

Ground Self-Defense Force (12)

North Korea (9)

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (2)

Koji Yamazaki (2)

Far East (2)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.