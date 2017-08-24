|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Qatar Restores Full Diplomatic Ties With Iran in Slap to Saudis
Qatar said in a statement that the move to reestablish ties with Iran "expressed its aspiration to strengthen bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields." Iranian state media acknowledged the development, without elaborating. There was no immediate reaction from the Arab nations boycotting Qatar.
haaretz 8:21:00 AM CEST
