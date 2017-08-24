|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, August 24, 2017
|
|
Why Samsung thinks you will pay around Rs 70,000 for Galaxy Note 8
|
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been launched by the company at an event in New York and the price of the smartphone starts at $930. From today, the pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 8 has started in the US. In India, you can register an interest in the latest flagship device on the Samsung website.
financialexpress 11:07:00 AM CEST
|
|
|
|