Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, August 24, 2017

Joe Arpaio Says He's 'Humbled' by Possible Trump Pardon

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona lawman found guilty last month of criminal contempt, said Wednesday he was "humbled and honored" to hear the president tell supporters Tuesday night that a possible reprieve could be in the pipeline. "Of course, I was humbled and honored by his....

euronews-en 5:19:00 AM CEST

Trump Will Pardon Arpaio Because of Infowars, Drudge

newsweek 4:52:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (11)

Help about this topicPlaces

Phoenix(US)

New York City(US)

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Joe Arpaio (3)

Donald Trump (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Matt Drudge (2)

Vaughn Hillyard (1)

Jerry Corsi (1)

Jerome Corsi (1)

Alex Jones Infowars (1)

Trump Strongly Hints (1)

Roger Stone (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

White House (1)

Media Matters (1)

Fox News (1)

Justice Department (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.