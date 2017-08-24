|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Dutch police detain second suspect after concert threat
Dutch police detained a second suspect on Thursday after a Spanish tip-off about a possible attack caused the cancellation of a rock concert in Rotterdam a day earlier. The 22-year-old man was arrested during police raids in the southern province of Brabant early on Thursday and was being questioned....
cyprus-mail 3:40:00 PM CEST
