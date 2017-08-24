Main Menu

Thursday, August 24, 2017

Dutch police detain second suspect after concert threat

Dutch police detained a second suspect on Thursday after a Spanish tip-off about a possible attack caused the cancellation of a rock concert in Rotterdam a day earlier. The 22-year-old man was arrested during police raids in the southern province of Brabant early on Thursday and was being questioned....

Allah-Las gig cancelled in Rotterdam due to terrorism warning

Netherlands (16)

Spain (15)

United States (4)

Rotterdam(NL)

Barcelona(ES)

Ahmed Aboutaleb (2)

Miles Michaud (1)

Europa Press (1)

