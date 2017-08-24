Main Menu
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Champions League: Tottenham drawn against holders Real Madrid in group stage
bbc 6:54:00 PM CEST
Champions League draw LIVE: Manchester United, City, Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea prepare to discover their fate
themirror 3:31:00 PM CEST
Real draw Dortmund, Spurs in Champions League 41 mins ago Sport
ngrguardiannews 8:42:00 PM CEST
Chelsea, Spurs Get Tough UCL Draws; United, Liverpool, City Lucky
onlinenigeria 11:38:00 PM CEST
Countries
Spain (5)
Germany (4)
United Kingdom (3)
Belgium (3)
Places
Barcelona(ES)
Leipzig(DE)
Cardiff(GB)
Anderlecht(BE)
Related People
Zinedine Zidane (1)
Gareth Bale (1)
Josep Guardiola (1)
José Mourinho (1)
Sergio Ramos (1)
Aaron Samuel (1)
Manchester City Napoli Feyenoord (1)
Sevilla Liverpool Maribor (1)
Spartak Moascow (1)
Other Names
Real Madrid (8)
Champions-League (6)
Manchester United (5)
Bayern München (4)
Borussia Dortmund (4)
Atlético de Madrid (4)
Shakhtar Donetsk (4)
FC Spartak Moscow (3)
Paris Saint-Germain (3)
AS Roma (2)
Premier League (2)
Tottenham Hotspur (2)
Santiago Bernabéu (1)
Sporting Clube de Portugal (1)
