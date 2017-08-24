Main Menu

Thursday, August 24, 2017

Champions League: Tottenham drawn against holders Real Madrid in group stage

bbc 6:54:00 PM CEST

Champions League draw LIVE: Manchester United, City, Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea prepare to discover their fate

themirror 3:31:00 PM CEST

Real draw Dortmund, Spurs in Champions League 41 mins ago Sport

ngrguardiannews 8:42:00 PM CEST

Chelsea, Spurs Get Tough UCL Draws; United, Liverpool, City Lucky

onlinenigeria 11:38:00 PM CEST

