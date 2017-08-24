Main Menu

Thursday, August 24, 2017

Reports: Israel to allow lawmakers to visit al-Aqsa

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to ease a ban on lawmakers visiting the al-Aqsa Mosque compound next week, according to news reports said. The news prompted calls by activists on social media asking Palestinians to also be present at the site in occupied east Jerusalem on Tuesday, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Thursday.

aljazeera-en 6:08:00 PM CEST

plenglish 4:07:00 PM CEST

Flag
Israel (22)

Flag
Palestinian Territory, Occupied (15)

Flag
United States (4)

Flag
Iran, Islamic Republic Of (3)

Yerushalayim(IL)

Tel Aviv-Yafo(IL)

Lebanon(US)

Benjamin Netanyahu (2)

Osama Hamdan (1)

Temple Mount (2)

Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari (1)

Jaberi Ansari (1)

Fathi Abu al-Ardat (1)

Munir Shafiq (1)

Yehuda Glick (1)

Red Crescent (1)

Supreme Court (1)

Prensa Latina (1)

Al Fatah (1)

Likud (1)

Hamas (1)

