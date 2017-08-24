|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, August 24, 2017
|
|
Reports: Israel to allow lawmakers to visit al-Aqsa
|
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to ease a ban on lawmakers visiting the al-Aqsa Mosque compound next week, according to news reports said. The news prompted calls by activists on social media asking Palestinians to also be present at the site in occupied east Jerusalem on Tuesday, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Thursday.
aljazeera-en 6:08:00 PM CEST
|
|
|