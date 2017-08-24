Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, August 24, 2017

McIlroy to take three-month break, skip European Tour finale

Rory McIlroy will have three months off at the end of the year in an effort to get fully healthy and fine-tune his game for 2018, the Northern Irishman said on Wednesday. Speaking on the eve of the Northern Trust, the first FedExCup playoff event on New York’s Long Island, McIlroy described it as a rare chance to take an extended break.

abs-cbnnews 3:39:00 AM CEST

Rested McIlroy begins quest for FedEx Cup title

japantimes 12:25:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (6)

Help about this topicPlaces

New York City(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Rory McIlroy (2)

Adam Scott (1)

Glen Oaks Club (1)

Glen Oaks (1)

Northern Trust Open (1)

Hideki Matsuyama (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Australian Open (1)

PGA Tour (1)

Tour Championship (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.