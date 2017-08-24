Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, August 24, 2017

Iraqi forces capture several districts of IS stronghold province

F.P. Report. TAL AFAR: Iraqi forces recapture districts and are advancing towards Tal Afar one of the stronghold of Islamic State and it is the last stronghold of the armed groups. Lieutenant Colonel Monzer Abid told media that their morale is very high and we are fighting against the delusional....

TheFrontierPost-en 1:53:00 PM CEST

Over 300 Daesh terrorists slain, 31 districts retaken in Tal Afar op: Official

iran-daily 5:50:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Iraq (18)

Help about this topicPlaces

Baghdād(IQ)

Help about this topicRelated People

Nour al-Oula (1)

Monzer Abid (1)

Hashd al-Sha (1)

International Organization (1)

Yahya Rasool (1)

Abdul Amir Yarallah (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Badr Organisation (1)

United Nations (1)

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (1)

Islamic State (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

UNbodies

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.