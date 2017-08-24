|News ClusterEnglish
F.P. Report. TAL AFAR: Iraqi forces recapture districts and are advancing towards Tal Afar one of the stronghold of Islamic State and it is the last stronghold of the armed groups. Lieutenant Colonel Monzer Abid told media that their morale is very high and we are fighting against the delusional....
