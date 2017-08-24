Main Menu

Thursday, August 24, 2017

Major arguments in the right to privacy case

The marathon Supreme Court hearings on the right to privacy saw debates and discussions on the "amorphous" right to privacy and whether it deserved the status of a fundamental right. The judges, lawyers and legal experts attempted to crystallise the right in a technological era where the citizens themselves voluntarily part with personal data.

Right to privacy: Supreme Court judgment mirrors people’s aspirations

