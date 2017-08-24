|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Major arguments in the right to privacy case
The marathon Supreme Court hearings on the right to privacy saw debates and discussions on the "amorphous" right to privacy and whether it deserved the status of a fundamental right. The judges, lawyers and legal experts attempted to crystallise the right in a technological era where the citizens themselves voluntarily part with personal data.
Hindu
