|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
|
|
U.S. welcomes DPRK's "restraint" on nuclear program
|
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a press briefing in Washington D.C., the United States, Aug. 22, 2017. Rex Tillerson on Tuesday welcomed "some level of restraint" showed by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea with its nuclear program, seeing a possible pathway to a future talk between Washington and Pyongyang.
xinhuanet_en 7:32:00 AM CEST
|
|
|