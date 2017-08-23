Main Menu

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Singapore's overall inflation edges up to 0.6 pct in July

SINGAPORE, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Singapore's overall consumer price index (CPI) edged up to 0.6 percent year on year in July, from 0.5 percent in June, according to local authorities. The higher inflation was mainly contributed by higher retail and water prices in July, said the statement jointly....

xinhuanet_en 9:03:00 AM CEST

Singapore inflation edges up in July on higher retail, water prices

business-times 7:52:00 AM CEST

