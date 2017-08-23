|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Singapore's overall inflation edges up to 0.6 pct in July
SINGAPORE, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Singapore's overall consumer price index (CPI) edged up to 0.6 percent year on year in July, from 0.5 percent in June, according to local authorities. The higher inflation was mainly contributed by higher retail and water prices in July, said the statement jointly....
xinhuanet_en 9:03:00 AM CEST
