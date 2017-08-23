Main Menu

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Froome puts time into his pursuers on stage five

Alexey Lutsenko broke clear on the uphill finish at Alcossebre to claim victory on stage five of La Vuelta, with Great Britain’s Chris Froome slightly extending his overall lead for Team Sky. Lutsenko, the Kazakh rider, fended off Dimension Data’s Merhawi Kudus to move ahead on the assault up Ermita Santa Lucia to cross the line 42 seconds clear.

thetimes 8:11:00 PM CEST

Froome extends Vuelta lead as Lutsenko takes stage

afp-english 6:53:00 PM CEST

