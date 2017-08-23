Main Menu

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

FTC approves of Amazon and Whole Foods deal

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is allowing Amazon to move forward in the process of purchasing Whole Foods. The $13.4 billion acquisition, which was announced in June, combines the e-commerce behemoth with a major grocery chain. The FTC then investigated whether this would decrease competition and ultimately concluded that it was not a problem.

techcrunch 11:14:00 PM CEST

Whole Foods shareholders approve sale to Amazon

reuters 5:23:00 PM CEST

