Wednesday, August 23, 2017
FTC approves of Amazon and Whole Foods deal
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is allowing Amazon to move forward in the process of purchasing Whole Foods. The $13.4 billion acquisition, which was announced in June, combines the e-commerce behemoth with a major grocery chain. The FTC then investigated whether this would decrease competition and ultimately concluded that it was not a problem.
techcrunch 11:14:00 PM CEST
