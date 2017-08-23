|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
|
|
Romanian president opposes plans for judicial overhaul
|
BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania's justice minister proposed a significant overhaul of the judicial system on Wednesday which the president called an attack on the rule of law that would set the country back a decade. Romania is seen as one of the EU's most corrupt states and Brussels keeps its justice system under special monitoring.
reuters 5:54:00 PM CEST
|
|
|