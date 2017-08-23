Main Menu

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Romanian president opposes plans for judicial overhaul

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania's justice minister proposed a significant overhaul of the judicial system on Wednesday which the president called an attack on the rule of law that would set the country back a decade. Romania is seen as one of the EU's most corrupt states and Brussels keeps its justice system under special monitoring.

reuters 5:54:00 PM CEST

PSD’s Dragnea: Every company doing business must observe law

nineoclock 11:45:00 AM CEST

