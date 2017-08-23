Main Menu

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

12:50 Two More Men Arrested in Finnish Terror Attack

23 de agosto de 2017, 12:50 Helsinski, Aug 23 (Prensa Latina) Finnish authorities reported today the arrest of two individuals for alleged links to an attack in the southern city of Turku, bringing the number of detainees to six. According to local media, an international arrest warrant was also....

plenglish 6:51:00 PM CEST

Turku attack: NBI detain 2 more suspects

yle-en 3:50:00 PM CEST

