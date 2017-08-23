|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
|
|
Boy, 14, arrested for dancing Macarena in Saudi Arabia street
|
A 14-year-old boy has reportedly been arrested in Saudi Arabia after dancing the Macarena in the street. Footage posted on social media shows the teenager wearing headphones and walking into the middle of a road in front of stopped cars. After smiling at the camera he then breaks into the well known....
itv 12:14:00 PM CEST
|
|
|