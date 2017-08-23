Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Boy, 14, arrested for dancing Macarena in Saudi Arabia street

A 14-year-old boy has reportedly been arrested in Saudi Arabia after dancing the Macarena in the street. Footage posted on social media shows the teenager wearing headphones and walking into the middle of a road in front of stopped cars. After smiling at the camera he then breaks into the well known....

itv 12:14:00 PM CEST

Boy, 14, arrested in Saudi for &amp;apos;improper public behaviour&amp;apos; by dancing to Macarena in street

news-yahoo 6:06:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Saudi Arabia (8)

Help about this topicPlaces

Jiddah(SA)

Makkah(SA)

Help about this topicRelated People

Pharrell Williams (1)

Ahmed Al Omran (1)

Abdallah al-Shahani (1)

Adballah Al Shahani (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

YouTube (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.