Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Cabinet approves framework for consolidation of public sector banks: Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that the union cabinet has given approval to the framework for consolidation of public sector banks. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday afternoon after State Bank of India chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya called for more consolidation....
expressindia 1:15:00 PM CEST
