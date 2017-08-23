|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Trump Turns to Border, Immigration Amid Backlash
WASHINGTON -- Swirling in chaos and criticism, President Donald Trump is seeking refuge in Arizona and the politics of immigration and the border, the topics that have alienated him from much of the Latino community.
euronews-en 4:52:00 AM CEST
