Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Some 30,000 civilians trapped by fighting in Tal Afar: UN

UNITED NATIONS: Some 30,000 civilians are trapped by fighting in Tal Afar, according to the United Nations (UN), a city Iraqi forces are working to take back from the Islamic State group. "Humanitarian assistance is being provided at assembly points to the south and east of Tal Afar town, with more....

Iraqi forces advance towards heart of IS-held bastion

