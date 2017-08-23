|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Samsung unveils the Galaxy Note 8
Samsung responded by subjecting new phones to multiple inspections, including X-rays and stress tests at extreme temperatures. And it's giving the battery more physical protection, taking up room normally available for the charge. President of Samsung's Mobile Comm Business DJ Koh then took the stage at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City.
dailymail 5:46:00 PM CEST
