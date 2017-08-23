|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Charlottesville city workers cover Gen Robert Lee statue
Charlottesville city workers cover Confederate General Robert Lee's statue in a black drape to mourn the counter protester who was killed in the white supremacy rally Tuesday the city council voted unanimously to shroud statues of Gens. Robert Lee and Thomas Stonewall Jackson in black fabric to....
dailymail 9:55:00 PM CEST
