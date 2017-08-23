Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Charlottesville city workers cover Gen Robert Lee statue

Charlottesville city workers cover Confederate General Robert Lee's statue in a black drape to mourn the counter protester who was killed in the white supremacy rally Tuesday the city council voted unanimously to shroud statues of Gens. Robert Lee and Thomas Stonewall Jackson in black fabric to....

dailymail 9:55:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Charlottesville(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Mike Signor (1)

James Alex Fields (1)

Mike Signer (1)

Heather Heyer (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

City Council (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.