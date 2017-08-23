Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Mark Wahlberg named world's highest-paid actor in 2017

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Mark Wahlberg soared to the top of the world's highest paid actors on an annual Forbes magazine list that highlighted a huge disparity between male and female Hollywood stars. Wahlberg, 46, earned an estimated $68 million in 2017 thanks to his pay days for movies "Daddy's....

abs-cbnnews 2:05:00 AM CEST

Mark Wahlberg named world's top paid actor

JakartaPost 6:09:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (21)

Help about this topicPlaces

Hollywood(US)

Berlin(US)

California Los Angeles(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Mark Wahlberg (3)

Emma Stone (2)

Salman Khan (2)

Shah Rukh Khan (2)

Jill Serjeant (1)

Robert Downey (1)

Jackie Chan (1)

Vin Diesel (1)

Johnny Depp (1)

Tom Cruise (1)

Adam Sandler (1)

Akshay Kumar (2)

Hong Kong (1)

Dwayne Johnson (1)

Dead Men Tell (1)

Paul Simao (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Sony Corporation (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.