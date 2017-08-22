Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Lebanese army steamrolls ISIS border positions, scores major victories

Battles set to test the Lebanese Arm. The fight to clear the final militants from Lebanon’s border has become a symbol of who can defend the country. Beyond the military effort to recapture the rugged mountains outside the village of Ras Baalbek, is a campaign to refurbish the image of a national....

yalibnan 2:57:00 PM CEST

Hezbollah using weaponised drones against IS in Syria

news-yahoo 10:59:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Lebanon (17)

Flag
United States (9)

Help about this topicPlaces

Bayrūt(LB)

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Bashar Assad (2)

Saad Hariri (1)

Samir Geagea (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Ras Baalbek (2)

Duraid Rahhal (1)

Amin Wehbi (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Hezbollah (12)

Islamic State (2)

Al Qaeda (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.