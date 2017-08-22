|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
China discredits India's excuses for illegal trespassing
BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that India will take practical and positive actions to correct its incorrect words and deeds, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday. Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the comments after Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Monday that even though India....
xinhuanet_en 11:51:00 PM CEST
