Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Body found after submariner buries reporter at sea
A body was found yesterday in the search for the missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall hours after a submarine owner said he buried her at sea. Police in Denmark said that they had found a female torso, which was missing its head, arms and legs. Kim Wall, 30, set off in the submarine on August 10 TOM WALL/AP.
thetimes 1:06:00 AM CEST
