Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Body found after submariner buries reporter at sea

A body was found yesterday in the search for the missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall hours after a submarine owner said he buried her at sea. Police in Denmark said that they had found a female torso, which was missing its head, arms and legs. Kim Wall, 30, set off in the submarine on August 10 TOM WALL/AP.

thetimes 1:06:00 AM CEST

Missing reporter: Torso 'deliberately' mutilated

skynews 8:45:00 PM CEST

Body found as Danish submarine man says missing woman died on board

news-yahoo 12:14:00 AM CEST

