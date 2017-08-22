|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
|
|
Row over haj pilgrimage helps fuel Qatar rift
|
A row over access for Qataris to Islam's annual haj pilgrimage is further poisoning relations between their country and Saudi Arabia and aggravating a wider diplomatic rift with other Arab powers. Qatar has accused Saudi Arabia, which hosts and supervises the haj, of deliberately making it hard for its pilgrims to obtain permits to go to Mecca.
theglobeandmail 4:01:00 PM CEST
|
|
|