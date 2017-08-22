Main Menu

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures higher as oil rises

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures were trading slightly higher on Tuesday as oil prices rose, buoyed by indications that supply may be tightening gradually, especially in the United States. September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. Retail sales data is due at 08:30 a.

reuters 1:43:00 PM CEST

theglobeandmail 1:41:00 PM CEST

