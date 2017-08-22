|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Cosby's retrial for sexual assault postponed to March 2018
FILE PHOTO: Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives on the tenth day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 16, 2017. Tom Mihalek/File Photo. NORRISTOWN, Pa. (Reuters) - Comedian Bill Cosby's retrial on sexual assault charges will be....
reuters 5:24:00 PM CEST
