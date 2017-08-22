Main Menu

Court clears way for Bangladesh opposition leader's trial

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) " Bangladesh's Supreme Court has cleared the way for opposition leader Khaleda Zia's trial on bribery charges for granting two contracts as the country's prime minister from 2001-2006 that allegedly cost the government millions of dollars. The top court's appellate division on Monday rejected Zia's petition to stop her trial.

Bangladesh upholds death sentences on politician, 14 members of elite force, for murders

