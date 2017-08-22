|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Court clears way for Bangladesh opposition leader's trial
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) " Bangladesh's Supreme Court has cleared the way for opposition leader Khaleda Zia's trial on bribery charges for granting two contracts as the country's prime minister from 2001-2006 that allegedly cost the government millions of dollars. The top court's appellate division on Monday rejected Zia's petition to stop her trial.
nzherald 8:57:00 AM CEST
