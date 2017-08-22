Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Russia names Anatoly Antonov as new US ambassador

euronews-en 5:09:00 AM CEST

News Today's Focus

JakartaPost 7:14:00 AM CEST

3:38 International camp in Russia: an attractive option for children

plenglish 10:04:00 PM CEST

Moscow Times: Prominent Russian director Serebrennikov detained in fraud case

kyivpost 4:59:00 PM CEST

Firefighters save more than 500 houses from Rostov-on-Don inferno

itartass_en 2:54:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Russian Federation (17)

Flag
United States (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Rostov na Donu(RU)

Rostov(RU)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (1)

Vladimir Putin (1)

Sergey Kislyak (1)

Kirill Serebrennikov (3)

Investigation Unit (1)

Valery Sinkov (1)

Anatoly Antonov (1)

John S. McCain (1)

Defense Ministry (1)

United States (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Moscow Time (2)

Emergencies Ministry (1)

Criminal Code (1)

Festival de Cannes (1)

The Nation (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.