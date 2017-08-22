Main Menu

Tuesday, August 22, 2017

In Afghanistan strategy speech Trump slams Pakistan for supporting terror

The American people are "weary of war without a victory," Trump said in a widely awaited speech on Afghanistan. Addressing the nation live from Washington, Trump said on Monday evening that his "original instinct" was to pull out of Afghanistan. However, a quick pullout from would lead to a....

deutschewelle-sw 4:54:00 AM CEST

Former CIA Chief Of Staff Questions Donald Trump&amp;apos;s Vague Afghanistan Strategy

news-yahoo 7:54:00 PM CEST

On front lines, US commanders want more trainers for Afghans

nzherald 11:08:00 PM CEST

New UK Ambassador Promises Enhanced Bilateral Ties

BakhtarNewsAgency-en 9:29:00 AM CEST

Fully committed NATO backs new US approach on Afghanistan

financialexpress 2:17:00 PM CEST

Trump addresses nation on new Afghanistan strategy -- live updates

CBSnews 3:09:00 AM CEST

Why Trump's Afghan strategy risks the worst of both worlds

guardian 11:47:00 AM CEST

Afghan reaction mixed on Trump&amp;#39;s tough-talking speech

news-yahoo 12:34:00 PM CEST

Trump Wants India To Help US With Afghanistan ‘Goals’

BakhtarNewsAgency-en 9:29:00 AM CEST

President Trump Says U.S. Can’t Afford a Quick Withdrawal From Afghanistan

time 3:46:00 AM CEST

Trump renews Afghan commitment but says 'no blank check'

virginislandsdailynews 5:17:00 AM CEST

Afghanistan Welcomes Trump Vow to Stay 'without Time Limit'

naharnet-en 2:03:00 PM CEST

Trump Sets U.S. Strategy for Afghan War

nytimes 3:43:00 AM CEST

Trump announces Afghanistan plan LIVE

CBC 2:49:00 AM CEST

World Tracking Trump's evolving rhetoric on Afghanistan

usaToday 11:01:00 AM CEST

