India: Social media reacts to ban on instant divorce

Amid praise for the Supreme Court's decision to suspend instant divorce practice, others push for more women's rights. 22 Aug 2017 12:15 GMT In a move hailed by activists as important and progressive, India on Tuesday banned the practice of instant divorce used by some members of its Muslim minority population.

Triple talaq verdict: What the SC judges said about the Islamic divorce law

The Strange Bedfellows of Triple Talaq

Minority report: Delhi mood one of cautious optimism

Triple talaq verdict: AIMWPLB President Shaista Amber wants Muslim Marriage Act on lines of Hindu Marriage Act

Triple talaq verdict: Laud SC for coming to the aid of citizens, once again Aug 22, 2017 18:24 IST

Instant divorce system ruled illegal in India

Muslim divorce law “unconstitutional”, rules India’s top court

