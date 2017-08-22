|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
|
|
India: Social media reacts to ban on instant divorce
|
Amid praise for the Supreme Court's decision to suspend instant divorce practice, others push for more women's rights. 22 Aug 2017 12:15 GMT In a move hailed by activists as important and progressive, India on Tuesday banned the practice of instant divorce used by some members of its Muslim minority population.
aljazeera-en 10:42:00 PM CEST
|
|
|