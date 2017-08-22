|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Angola to elect new president as dos Santos retires
Angola goes to the polls on Wednesday in a historic election marking the end of President Jose Eduardo dos Santos' 38-year reign, with his party set to retain power despite the country's economic crisis. The MPLA (People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola), which has ruled the country since its....
aljazeera-en 1:29:00 PM CEST
