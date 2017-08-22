Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Angola to elect new president as dos Santos retires

Angola goes to the polls on Wednesday in a historic election marking the end of President Jose Eduardo dos Santos' 38-year reign, with his party set to retain power despite the country's economic crisis. The MPLA (People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola), which has ruled the country since its....

aljazeera-en 1:29:00 PM CEST

Angola's dos Santos to quit after 38 years in power

theglobeandmail 11:27:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Angola (6)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

José Eduardo dos Santos (2)

Jonas Savimbi (1)

Isaias Samakuva (1)

Joao Lourenco (3)

Alex Vines (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

UNITA (3)

Chatham House (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

FightagainstFraud

TerroristAttack

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.