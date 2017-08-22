|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Earthquake rocks Italian resort island Ischia; at least one dead, six trapped
ROME—An earthquake rattled the Italian resort island of Ischia at the peak of tourist season Monday night, killing at least one person and trapping a half dozen others, including children, under collapsed homes. Police said all but one of the people known to be trapped were responding to rescuers and were expected to be extracted alive.
TorontoStar 1:14:00 AM CEST
