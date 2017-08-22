Main Menu

Earthquake rocks Italian resort island Ischia; at least one dead, six trapped

ROME—An earthquake rattled the Italian resort island of Ischia at the peak of tourist season Monday night, killing at least one person and trapping a half dozen others, including children, under collapsed homes. Police said all but one of the people known to be trapped were responding to rescuers and were expected to be extracted alive.

TorontoStar 1:14:00 AM CEST

Baby rescued from rubble on quake-hit Italian resort island

ABCnews 10:43:00 PM CEST

Aug 21, 2017 8:11PM EDT - The quake came just two days shy of the one-year anniversary of a powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake that devastated several towns in central Italy | published: Aug 21, 2017 5:37PM EDT

theglobeandmail 2:12:00 AM CEST

