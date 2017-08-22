Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Moroccan teen admits killing two in Finland stabbings

A teenage Moroccan asylum seeker admitted in the Finnish city of Turku. killing two people and wounding eight in a knife attack In a closed-door court hearing, 18-year-old Abderrahman Mechkah confessed to carrying out Friday's attack but did not admit to having terrorist motive, lawyer Kaarle Gummerus said.

RTERadio 6:00:00 PM CEST

Ferratum Oyj: Notification of transactions in own shares

topix 11:50:00 PM CEST

Finnish police request two knife attack suspects be detained for murder

straitstimesSG 11:03:00 AM CEST

Finland public stabbing suspect had been denied asylum

CBC 5:09:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Finland (19)

Flag
Morocco (8)

Flag
Germany (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Turku(FI)

Helsinki(FI)

Berlin(DE)

Hamburg(DE)

Help about this topicRelated People

Abderrahman Mechkah (3)

Kaarle Gummerus (2)

Markets Act (1)

Ilyas Berrouh (1)

Ferratum Oyj (1)

Juha Sipila (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Red Cross (2)

Europol (1)

News Agency (1)

National Bureau (1)

Finance Ministry (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Conflict

Migration

Asylum

TerroristAttack

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.