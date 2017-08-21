|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, August 21, 2017
‘The Trump Presidency That We Fought For, and Won, Is Over, ‘ Bannon declares
With the departure from the White House of strategist Stephen K. Bannon, who helped shape the so-called nationalist-populist program embraced by Donald Trump in his unlikely path to election, a new phase of the Trump presidency begins. Given Trump’s nature, what comes next will hardly be....
yalibnan 11:26:00 AM CEST
