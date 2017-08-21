Main Menu

Monday, August 21, 2017

US Sharply Scales Back Visa Services in Russia After Diplomatic Row

The United States said on Monday it was sharply scaling back its visa services in Russia after Moscow cut the number of its diplomatic staff in retaliation over new U.S. sanctions. The U.S. embassy in Russia said in a statement it was suspending all non-immigrant visa operations across Russia on Aug.

Russian Defense Ministry: Intensifying sorties to support Syrian army’s operations and successive victories in depth of desert

