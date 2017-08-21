|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, August 21, 2017
|
|
US Sharply Scales Back Visa Services in Russia After Diplomatic Row
|
The United States said on Monday it was sharply scaling back its visa services in Russia after Moscow cut the number of its diplomatic staff in retaliation over new U.S. sanctions. The U.S. embassy in Russia said in a statement it was suspending all non-immigrant visa operations across Russia on Aug.
voanews 11:29:00 AM CEST
|
|
|